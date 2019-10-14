Long, unnecessary wait at the DMV

I waited several weeks in September for my automobile re-registration form to arrive in the mail. Since the expected form had not arrived by Oct. 3, I decided to have the car safety inspected and the required two-year emissions test done at a local automotive testing station.

The car passed all tests. I then drove to the Stafford DMV to purchase the new registration and license plate decals.

When I arrived, the waiting room was packed with approximately 60 people waiting to be served. Out of 14 DMV workstations, only six were staffed. I waited for one hour before being called. I paid for a two-year registration and was given two license plate decals and a paper registration.

But I soon learned that the Virginia DMV has changed procedures!

DMV mails out a yellow postcard which tells the customer if an emissions test is required before the vehicle can get a new registration. The owner of the vehicle now has one of two options:

1. Renew online and wait a week to 10 days for the decals to arrive in the mail; or

2. Visit the local DMV, get it done over the counter and pay an extra $5 fee for in-person service.

Patrick Healy

Stafford

