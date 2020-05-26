Look to Congress for climate change solutions
I read with great interest your editorial on the costs of reducing carbon emissions in Virginia [“Bad time for $50/month energy tax”]. To summarize: Virginians reduce their carbon emissions by half by 2035, but pay a serious price for doing so: an additional $50 per month over the next 15 years.
There is a grain of truth, apparently, to the conservative claim that transitioning to renewable energy to save the human future from climate change can be expensive.
Is the answer, then, to abandon our efforts to give our great grandchildren a shot at survival?
No! This is a false choice.
In a recent web event, state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D–Richmond, asserted that Virginia needs a partner in Washington on climate. I agree. Saving the human race is too heavy a lift for one state out of 50. We need a national effort, one that also pushes other nations to follow our lead.
How about a carbon fee and dividend law such as the Energy Innovation Act, which imposes fees on fossil fuels, then returns the money to all citizens in equal shares?
Instead of letting Dominion rescue our future in exchange for lots of our money, while polluting for free, we could force polluters to pay.
Every Virginia member of Congress should follow the example of Rep. Gerry Connolly, D–11th, the only one who has co-sponsored the Energy Innovation Act.
I am proud that Virginia has stood up for climate solutions. But we need help. We need Congress to pass a price on pollution, and we need a president willing to sign it.
Chris Wiegard
Chester
