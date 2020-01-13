Lost, found dogs are worthy of news
“Reunion with lost dog is best Christmas gift” [Dec. 28, 2019] was such a nice, heart-warming article and a joy to read.
It is a shame the good feeling was then abruptly ruined by the harsh admonishment that followed the article, warning readers not to expect any future stories of this nature.
The odd choice to tack this mean-spirited lecture onto the article was unfortunate and unnecessary. Sadly, subscribers have already come to realize what not to expect any longer when reading The Free Lance–Star.
Nancy Segarra
Fredericksburg
