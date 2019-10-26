Loyal voters will write in Nick Freitas’ name
Evidently Ann Ridgeway’s claim that she is “all about people” doesn’t include the over 15,000 voters that elected Delegate Nick Freitas in his last campaign.
Although the Elections Commission regularly takes action to address honest errors, Governor Northam’s hand-picked majority decided to leave Nick Freitas off the ballot. Ridgeway and her supporters are tickled that Freitas has been forced to conduct an expensive write-in campaign.
Fortunately, informed voters recognize this political distraction as the con that it is. We know that Nick is a respected and effective delegate who actually has served the people of the 30th District.
Despite the governor’s slight-of-hand stunt, we voters are looking forward to writing-in Nick Freitas on our ballots.
Neil Buttimer
Locust Grove
