Many National Guard members are gun owners
On May 4, 1970, Ohio Governor James Allen Rhodes sent National Guard troops onto the Kent State University campus. Four unarmed college students were shot and killed.
When governors or presidents have mobilized the National Guard, it has been to enforce the rights of citizens when they were being infringed upon.
However, to mobilize the Guard to enforce gun laws would be unprecedented.
Many members of the Guard are also law enforcement officers and gun owners.
Attorney General Mark Herring stated that the anti-gun legislation pending in the Virginia legislature will be passed and will be enforced. He said localities and local constitutional officers “cannot nullify state laws” and must follow gun violence prevention measures passed by the General Assembly. He further stated that Second Amendment sanctuaries are perpetuated by a few small groups representing the gun lobby.
Herring is condescending and talks down to those he is supposed to represent. In Virginia, 85 out of 95 counties, 10 out of 38 independent cities, and 19 towns have adopted Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions. I’d hardly call this a few small groups.
Herring and Gov. Northam presume that the Democratic–Socialist Party has a mandate to rescind the Second Amendment. If they choose to mobilize the National Guard and attempt to enforce these draconian anti-gun laws, unlike the unarmed students at Kent State, the citizens of Virginia will exercise their Second Amendment rights.
I do not believe that Herring or Northam wants the blood of Virginians on their hands, no matter how much they hate conservatives.
Neil Hornung
Fredericksburg
