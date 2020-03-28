Many thanks to our unsung heroes
I have been watching the coronavirus with the rest of the world and have felt, at times, the same sense of panic and stress. But this letter is one of thanks to the many unsung heroes in our community: doctors, nurses, EMTs, and all others in the medical field.
I realized that perhaps we do not say it enough, but thanks to each of you for the sacrifices you make and the dangers that you face to treat the sick every day, and now so much more during this pandemic.
The coronavirus has also brought to the forefront new heroes who may have gone unnoticed.
A heartfelt thank you to the food service workers who go in every day and provide us with food, to the grocers who have worked longer hours to restock shelves, to the gas station attendants who have come to work to make sure that we have gas and other essentials. The list can go on and on.
Thank each and every one of you for your dedication to the community. It has not gone unnoticed, and is appreciated more than you know.
To our community members who have shown kindness and reached out to others, a word of encouragement: Keep reaching, keep praying, keep having faith and with God’s help, we will prevail.
Rebecca Young
Ruther Glen
