Market reasons not to build Atlantic Coast Pipeline
There were good reasons to build the Atlantic Coast Pipeline in 2013, reasons that were articulated in your March 1 editorial [“Atlantic Coast Pipeline even more needed now”].
But today we have reached the end of the “natural gas bridge” to clean energy. The heat-trapping CO2 in our atmosphere is the highest it has been in 3 million years, and we now know that methane emissions from natural gas are 85 times worse than CO2 while they are in the atmosphere.
Here are some market reasons not to build the ACP:
The gas market is oversupplied here and around the globe.
Electricity use has been essentially flat since 2010.
Dominion has canceled two gas plants that were designated to burn ACP gas.
The fracking industry has lost hundreds of billions of dollars and now is saddled with debts it will never be able to pay back.
The flow of low-interest loans to shale oil and gas companies has dried up.
Throughput on new gas pipelines will fall 20–60 percent below projections by 2035, creating stranded assets if built.
The coal, oil and gas industries benefit from $5 trillion a year in subsidies.
Renewables are now the least-cost solutions in the U.S. power sector.
Virginia has an abundance of clean energy solutions, including offshore wind that can technically produce 3-plus times what we use, and a rural solar possibility of 16 times current usage.
Today, building the ACP will be a big mistake. One Indiana utility expected to convert its coal plants to run on natural gas, but found other options. The least expensive, at $10.9 billion, would be to shut down both coal plants by 2023 and replace them mostly with wind and solar and some energy storage.
Jane Twitmyer
Roseland
