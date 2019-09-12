Marshall’s new job suggests cronyism
in Spotsylvania
Spotsylvania County Supervisor Kevin Marshall was also a county firefighter since age 19. He requested a transfer to Economic Development, which had to be approved by both the Fire Chief and the Economic Development Department.
Since Supervisor Marshall is their boss, how could they say no?
Marshall was interviewed for the position of business development manager. HR received 33 applications for this position, which required a bachelor’s degree and one year of experience. Mr. Marshall was then hired.
Did he have the best qualifications? Is this a case of cronyism?
There is a conflict of interest, as Marshall in his role as county supervisor will be in the position of voting on the budget or other proposals put forward by his boss in his other job.
The Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors’ Code of Ethics says: “Members will work for the common good of the people of Spotsylvania County and not for any private or personal interest. …
“Members shall not use their official positions to influence government decisions in which they have a material financial interest, or where they have an organizational responsibility or personal relationship that may give the appearance of a conflict of interest.”
Marshall using his position as a county supervisor to advance his career with a big promotion and a raise more than just gives the appearance of a conflict of interest.
Rose Davis
Spotsylvania
