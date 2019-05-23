Massaponax students stayed with ill bus driver
On May 8, our daughter, a Spotsylvania County school bus driver, had a medical emergency and called the dispatch. After she told them that she was short of breath, they called the rescue squad. She pulled the bus over at a shopping center at Lee’s Hill.
A second bus arrived on the scene, and the kids on the bus were told to load up onto the other bus that was there to take them home.
But the students on the bus stated that they wanted to stay on the scene to make sure that their bus driver was going to be OK. One student said that he would take an Uber ride home if needed.
Our daughter was taken to the hospital and released three or four hours later.
The point of this letter is that sometimes you hear so many negative things about teens, but the Massaponax High School kids wanted to make sure their bus driver was OK before they left to go home.
As the bus driver’s parent, this is one good reaction by the dispatcher, rescue squad and especially the school kids on bus 248.
Benford R. Bartley
Thornburg