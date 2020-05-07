Matt Kelly deserves to be re-elected
In the May 19 Fredericksburg City election for Mayor and At-Large City Council, voters in Fredericksburg should definitely re-elect Matt Kelly as an At-Large Council Member. Matt has 16 years of dedicated service—Ward 3 rep for eight years from 2000 to 2008, then as an at-large member from 2012 until 2020.
Matt has been a most active and informed member of council. In my 40 years in Fredericksburg, I have not seen a more engaged and knowledgeable member of council. He is pro-active, engaged with the entire city and knowledgeable on all issues that impact Fredericksburg, including the surrounding counties and the region. He is a long-serving Fredericksburg representative on the George Washington Regional Commission, the VRE Operations Board, and the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission, which oversees the Virginia Railway Express, our necessary rail commuter system. Matt’s daily dedication to Fredericksburg is unsurpassed. He is not just a vote at the council twice a month.
To date, Matt has been endorsed for re-election by three former mayors: Lawrence Davies, Bill Beck and Tom Tomczak. A vote for Matt Kelly for City Council on May 19 is a must.
Dennis Lister
Fredericksburg
