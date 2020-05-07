McConnell hiding from responsibility
In times of crisis, great leaders rise up and face the music, like N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Lousy leaders hunker down and hide from the music, like Sen. Mitch McConnell.
Joe Junod
Lake Anna
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article. On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article. On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
McConnell hiding from responsibility
In times of crisis, great leaders rise up and face the music, like N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Lousy leaders hunker down and hide from the music, like Sen. Mitch McConnell.
Joe Junod
Lake Anna
No-Obligation Inspections!
PRESSURE WASHING Go from GREEN to CLEAN. Houses: $140 We do Houses, fences, decks & more! Licensed & insured. Call 540-642-2349
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
You may want to ask the families of the 4,813 people that died in New York nursing homes (as of May 5) from COVID-19 if Cuomo's mandate was the best option. His mandate forced nursing homes to admit COVID-19 patients after they were treated. Nursing homes are care facilities but are mostly less equipped to handle an influx of COVID-19 patients. https://nypost.com/2020/05/01/cuomos-coronavirus-nursing-home-policies-a-disaster-ex-gov-pataki/
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.