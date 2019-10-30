McLaughlin does not listen to his constituents
Spotsylvania Supervisor Tim McLaughlin voted to approve one of the largest solar facilities in the country. This project was opposed by his constituents and The Free Lance–Star editorial board. Our own Planning Commission only approved one small parcel. But McLaughlin went rogue and voted “yes.”
When our School Board fell victim to what the State Police described as a sophisticated phishing scheme that resulted in the theft of $600,000, Mr. McLaughlin decided to write an op-ed in the FLS attacking the board, claiming there was a lack of supervision and oversight.
He failed to mention that county money had been stolen on two other occasions. Where was “his” oversight? Is he playing politics over solving problems?
He says, “Your money matters; help me hold the government accountable on Nov. 5th,” as if he is a new candidate with fresh ideas.
He now wants to request an independent auditor to conduct a review of our county departments to ensure that the approved budget matches actual expenditures. What has he been doing the last eight years?
McLaughlin received an ethics complaint that stated that the attorney representing the solar company was also Mr. McLaughlin’s personal attorney representing his limited liability company when he purchased the Starbucks in Harrison Crossing. Is this a conflict of interest?
It doesn’t matter what any of us think because the BOS has no independent oversight. They held a closed-door session and dismissed the complaint.
It’s time for new representation. Vote for Amanda Blalock.
Lori Lewis
Spotsylvania
