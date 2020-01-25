Media exhibited a glaring double standard
The recent Second Amendment rally held in Richmond was a wonderfully peaceful event. Concerned citizens expressed their opinions and grievances to their government without incident.
Yet the mainstream national media’s reporting of the event made it seem as though the KKK or white supremacist groups were rallying on the steps of the state capitol ready to burn the house down and confront our law enforcement officers stationed around the capitol grounds.
Sure, there were some folks in attendance who were arrested, but that was a miniscule minority. The bulk of attendees were peaceful and respectful during and after the rally, as exemplified by the cleanup of the streets and grounds conducted by some of the Second Amendment rally participants.
In comparison, whenever Antifa and Occupy Wall Street conducted a protest there was violence, vandalism, intolerance to differing opinions and a general lack of respect toward law enforcement. Yet you never heard the mainstream media identify and hold them to account for their bad behavior.
When conservatives and patriots have a legitimately approved rally/protest, the mainstream media often portrays these citizens as racist, homophobic and intolerant militia members, but nothing could be further from the truth.
This double standard is obvious and is reinforced by media and political leaders looking to cause division, stoke fears of racism and promote their progressive ideology.
As a result, journalistic honesty and objectivity is sorely missing in this country, and the targets of such media bias are focused on law-abiding, God-fearing and tax-paying conservatives who just want to live their lives with less big government encroaching on their freedoms and liberties.
Hopefully, the majority of citizens see this lopsided state of affairs and will take action at the ballot box to have their beliefs and opinions taken seriously by this commonwealth and its elected leaders.
David Biacan
Colonial Heights
(1) comment
"Sure, there were some folks in attendance who were arrested"
One small correction, there was ONE arrest, which took place an hour and a half AFTER the event was over, of a woman who was wearing a covering to protect her face from the frigid air.
