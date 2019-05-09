Media should not cover mass shootings
An open proposal for the media: I remain convinced that, indirectly, they all have some level of complicity in the near daily mass shootings in this country.
Here’s how they should respond:
“Today, there was a mass shooting in (location). It is the policy of this organization not to publicize details of the tragic event in hopes of muting the often-sought attention by these disturbed individuals. By severely limiting the formally grandiose and sensationalized reporting of these shootings, we hope to prevent, to the greatest extent possible, more shootings. If we deprive any individuals from even negative notoriety and perceived fame, we hope that that will serve as our contribution in lessening the frequency and occurrences of mass shootings. In the spirit of freedom of speech/freedom of information, should you desire additional information, visit our website or contact the appropriate local authorities.”
Jerry Mazza
Spotsylvania