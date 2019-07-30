Medical emergency had a happy ending
Regarding the article in the July 24 newspaper [“A life saved on the side of the road”], congratulations to Dr. Debbie Grissom for surviving her brush with mortality and to Conservation Police Officer Daniel Eller and Mr. Matt Chilton for being in the right place at the right time.
I would also like to say how happy I am for Mr. Chilton. How often in your life do you get to be on the front page wearing such a classic Grateful Dead T-shirt?
Well done, my friend, well done.
Thomas Cline
Spotsylvania