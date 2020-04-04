Medical supplies needed in community

Donating several boxes of 100-count small alcohol pads to the Stafford Fire and Rescue Department made me feel as if I did a good deed for our community.

First, I would like to thank the Stafford Sheriff’s Office for connecting me to the department. One of the people on the Fire and Rescue Department came to my house and picked up the bag that was hanging from the front door knob. I kept social distance by doing this.

I am glad that I could help in some way at this time, and hope that whatever was donated helps.

Anna Victoria Reich

Stafford

