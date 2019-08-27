Memo to Free Lance–Star: Do your homework
We first want to make clear that we, members of City Council, take our responsibility to represent the interests of our community very seriously. We have more than 10 years average service on council (as well as other boards and commissions). But the FLS, in its Aug. 18 editorial [“Memo to City Council: ‘Haste makes waste’ ”], would have you believe we were duped—or just fell off the proverbial turnip truck.
Not so. Council has crafted a vision, an economic development strategic plan, a comprehensive plan, a Downtown Small Area Plan, all while pursuing economic development in earnest to support our needs in schools, public safety, and other core services.
We are not embarrassed, but proud to support the redevelopment of blighted property downtown. (And for the record, we encouraged the developers to withdraw the Douglas Street vacation request after further consideration and in light of community input.)
And on the slave auction block, your own article on Nov. 17, 2018, disclosed the fact that the block may have initially been used as a signpost. The study was conducted by Dovetail, a local company, paid for by the city and VDOT, and covered by the FLS a full six months before the council vote on relocation.
This vote was taken after a nearly 18-month conversation with hundreds of our citizens participating in over a dozen public meetings. We drew from that process in making our decision—and were even commended by the FLS on June 15, 2019, when you stated that “the deliberative process the council undertook to arrive at its decision will hopefully serve as a model for other jurisdictions to emulate.”
Council and staff work hard to ensure we remain a thriving community. We welcome public input in the decision-making process. We are the same team that has been praised for bringing a baseball team to Fredericksburg. We are working just as hard to turn blighted properties into productive projects.
While not easy issues, working through the pros and cons, we stand by both of these decisions.
Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw
Council member Kerry Devine, At-Large
Council member Billy Withers, Ward 2
Council member Timothy Duffy, Ward 3
Council member Charles Frye, Ward 4
City of Fredericksburg