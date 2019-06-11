Thanks for Confederate Cemetery ceremony
The Ladies’ Memorial Association extends sincere thanks and deep appreciation to all who made possible the beautiful Memorial Day ceremony at the Fredericksburg Confederate Cemetery on May 27.
As always, the Matthew Fontaine Maury Camp of the Sons of Confederate Veterans was in uniform to care for the colors and conduct a volley. SCV member Roy Perry read his poem, “Gather Them All,” and rendered taps on his bugle.
Local historian Robert Epp delivered the address: “One Genealogist’s View of the Fredericksburg Confederate Cemetery.” He detailed the history of the cemetery, with particular attention to Horace and Betty Lacy, its founders. Ellwood, their home in the Wilderness, was the original burial site of numerous Southern soldiers.
Father Francis de Rosa, himself a Civil War historian and pastor of St. Elizabeth Church in Colonial Beach and St. Anthony Church in King George, delivered the invocation. Preceding the benediction, he sprinkled the soldiers’ graves with holy water.
A highlight of the morning was the release of Robert Kash’s doves in salute to the memory of over 3,500 CSA men interred in the cemetery. Mr. Kash was assisted by young girls from Fr. de Rosa’s parish. Dressed in white, the little ladies sprinkled flower petals around the cemetery’s central monument before opening the birds’ baskets—an incredible sight.
Throughout the event, the music duo Evergreen Shade sang songs of the Confederacy. John Tole and Anne Howard have been performing together for many years. The music included the favorite hymns of Generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson.
Finally, thank you to The Picket Post and various organizations for promoting the Memorial Day occasion.
Carolyn Elstner
LMA President
Fredericksburg