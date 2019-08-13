Fond memories of working on Rowe’s Lewis St. home
Regarding your featured home [‘Lewis Street home of late publisher Josiah Rowe on market for $1.65 million,’ Aug. 9], my father did the plumbing in the house when Joe Rowe was buying it. He wanted to replace all of the water pipes because of age.
I worked with my dad that summer and helped him tear out the walls to get to the pipes that Peck Heflin had put in. Turns out the pipes were brass, and probably would still be in good shape.
My dad, who plumbed for 40 years, said that those were the second brass pipes he had ever seen. That was Peck Heflin for you.
Joseph Hicks
Spotsylvania