Menhaden fishery is a model of sustainability
The Free Lance–Star’s recent editorial [“Menhaden harvest limit actually means something,” Nov. 7] contains several glaring errors about the menhaden fishery. These easily-refuted errors undermine the editorial’s central premise that Virginia’s menhaden fishery is operating irresponsibly.
The editorial irresponsibly claims that the cap on harvest in the Chesapeake Bay “was reduced from 87,000 metric tons in 2018 because the coastal menhaden fishery reached near historic lows in 2017.” This is unequivocally false.
Menhaden is abundant coastwide, and there is wide recognition that the stock is healthy. The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC) certainly believes so, as they have declared the species not overfished, and have actually raised the coastwide quota three times since 2015, including in 2017.
All respected scientists involved in menhaden research agree the coastwide menhaden population is healthy. Even groups opposed to the hard-working menhaden industry do not dispute this, including special-interest groups like the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.
While there is plenty of evidence that the coastwide population is strong, there is no evidence that menhaden are in trouble in the Bay, or that the Bay cap is even justified.
The ASMFC has admitted that there is no scientific basis for a cap, writing in 2018 that it was a “precautionary measure set as a placeholder until the commissioned studies on localized depletion were finalized and peer-reviewed.”
To date, there has not been any study indicating an issue with menhaden numbers in the Chesapeake Bay.
Despite attempts to paint Omega Protein as irresponsible, the menhaden fishery has been recognized internationally as a model of sustainability. Recently, the Marine Stewardship Council, the gold standard in seafood sustainability, certified the fishery as sustainable.
The menhaden fishery has operated in the Bay for over 140 years, harvesting a sustainable stock of Atlantic menhaden.
Both menhaden and rhetoric appear to be thriving.
Monty Deihl
Vice President,
Ocean Fleet Services
