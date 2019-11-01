Politicians have long been known for stretching the truth, but the Republican Party under Donald Trump now resorts to lying as its primary form of discourse. Take Republican Paul Milde’s mailer attacking Democratic candidate Josh Cole, who’s running for the Virginia House of Delegates. Milde tries hard to scare us by claiming that the Green New Deal will “effectively make sure you stop eating hamburgers.” And forget visiting Disneyland, because “you can no longer fly there.”
Helpfully (foolishly?), the mailer also footnotes the source of these claims, so you can easily look up what the resolution really says. Here, verbatim, is what the Green New Deal calls for:
(G) working collaboratively with farmers and ranchers in the United States to remove pollution and greenhouse gas emissions from the agricultural sector as much as is technologically feasible, including—
(i) by supporting family farming;
(ii) by investing in sustainable farming and land use practices that increase soil health; and
(iii) by building a more sustainable food system that ensures universal access to healthy food;
(H) overhauling transportation systems in the United States to remove pollution and greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector as much as is technologically feasible, including through investment in—
(i) zero-emission vehicle infrastructure and manufacturing;
(ii) clean, affordable, and accessible public transit; and
(iii) high-speed rail;
That’s it. No ban on cars. No slapping the burger out of your hands. Nobody’s forcing anyone to do anything. Even a child can see through the Republicans’ laughable scare tactics. Let’s hope the voters can, too, and that they'll vote against Milde in November. Then maybe we can start a serious, adult discussion of the complex issues facing us.
Tony Reichhardt
Stafford
