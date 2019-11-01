Paul Milde destroyed Stafford's Transportation fund!

All five localities that border Stafford have a business license and tax. Stafford does not currently have a business license but is the only locality that has a Merchants Capital Tax.

In 2008, BPOL was dedicated by ordinance to the Transportation fund to pay for the 2008 voter approved Transportation Bond Referendum.

In 2008, Stafford voters overwhelmingly approved a Transportation Bond Referendum. Voters received a brochure that the Business Professional Occupation License (BPOL) revenue would pay for the bonds without a tax increase.The brochure had the following language:

"If the bond passes, what will it cost?

The county has five revenue streams dedicated to transportation, including gasoline sales tax, state redecoration tax, interest earnings, BPOL (Business Professional Occupational License), and transportation impact fees. Sufficient funds are projected to be available from these sources to pay the debt service for these bonds. Should these, in turn, be insufficient, money would come from the General Fund."

In 2010, after collecting thousands of campaign dollars to get rid of BPOL in the 2009 election, Milde motioned to eliminate BPOL and replace it with the Merchants Capital Tax. The elimination of BPOL revenue from the Transportation fund was a key factor that has hindered road improvement projects.

Joe Brito

Former Hartwood Supervisor

Stafford

