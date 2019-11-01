Paul Milde destroyed Stafford's Transportation fund!
All five localities that border Stafford have a business license and tax. Stafford does not currently have a business license but is the only locality that has a Merchants Capital Tax.
In 2008, BPOL was dedicated by ordinance to the Transportation fund to pay for the 2008 voter approved Transportation Bond Referendum.
In 2008, Stafford voters overwhelmingly approved a Transportation Bond Referendum. Voters received a brochure that the Business Professional Occupation License (BPOL) revenue would pay for the bonds without a tax increase.The brochure had the following language:
"If the bond passes, what will it cost?
The county has five revenue streams dedicated to transportation, including gasoline sales tax, state redecoration tax, interest earnings, BPOL (Business Professional Occupational License), and transportation impact fees. Sufficient funds are projected to be available from these sources to pay the debt service for these bonds. Should these, in turn, be insufficient, money would come from the General Fund."
In 2010, after collecting thousands of campaign dollars to get rid of BPOL in the 2009 election, Milde motioned to eliminate BPOL and replace it with the Merchants Capital Tax. The elimination of BPOL revenue from the Transportation fund was a key factor that has hindered road improvement projects.
Joe Brito
Former Hartwood Supervisor
Stafford
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.