Milde has a record of public service

On Nov. 5, Stafford and Fredericksburg voters will decide who is the best candidate to represent us as our delegate in Richmond.

To me, the choice is obvious. With Paul Milde, we are selecting a known entity who has tirelessly devoted himself to Stafford and Fredericksburg residents for more than a decade. Milde supported a number of popular initiatives, including protection of thousands of acres of wetlands, transportation improvements and Stafford Hospital, to name just a few.

Paul has proven that he is a dedicated public servant who is interested in the work and not just the title. People know Paul and appreciate his tireless efforts on our behalf.

On Nov. 5, let’s pick the known entity and vote for Paul Milde.

Jon Myers

Stafford

