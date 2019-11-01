Paul Milde is the right choice for Virginia. As a business owner and resident of the Fredericksburg area, I have witnessed the impact that Milde has had on the area. He has been a champion of business, with his conservative approach to reducing taxes, growing jobs and creating business opportunities.
As a member of the Board of Supervisors, he pressed for Stafford’s AAA bond ratings, more Interstate 95 lanes including the Rappahannock River crossing and bringing Stafford Hospital and Germanna Community College to Stafford. He was also instrumental in making the area’s quality of life better by addressing traffic issues through increasing Virginia Railway Express ridership and planning for the Courthouse Road and Falmouth interchanges.
People in Stafford have Paul’s hard work to thank for conservation of the Crow’s Nest peninsula and Government Island.
His ability to get things done through communicating and negotiating with others of differing opinions is a true strength of Paul’s, and served him well in representing his constituents. He is the right person to serve in the House of Delegates’ 28th District.
Raymond Freeland
Spotsylvania
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.