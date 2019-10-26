Paul Milde is a conservative and
a conservationist
Paul Milde has worked tirelessly for Stafford County, beginning before he was elected to the Board of Supervisors. I recall first meeting Paul at a hearing where he spoke as a private citizen and founder of Crows Nest.com, in support of property owners’ rights.
Thanks to the efforts of Paul and others, Stafford was able to purchase the Crow’s Nest peninsula. This was accomplished through negotiation rather than by trampling over property owners’ rights.
Paul has also been instrumental in preserving Government Island and creating a park there so that its beauty and history can be enjoyed by all. Take a walk along the island’s trails and boardwalks, where chisel marks in the rock cliffs tell the story of hard manual labor in the building of our nation’s capital.
Or take a drive to a local marina and observe these thriving enterprises in Stafford. Talk to the workers who are newly employed, earning a living and supporting their families.
Paul was able to accomplish much for Stafford without abandoning his conservative principles. He is the best candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates.
Conservatives and conservationists alike should go to the polls on Nov. 5 and vote for Paul Milde.
John T. Biddulph
Fredericksburg
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.