Milde is an action-oriented leader
I’m a Stafford County resident, a retired Marine fighter pilot, a dedicated father and a successful business owner. I have been here since 2001, founded my company here in 2006, and am raising my children here as well.
Paul Milde has been my friend and my representative on the Board of Supervisors. He is a tremendous asset to Stafford and Virginia.
Paul Milde is an action-oriented leader who makes things happen for Virginia.
Here are a few of the reasons I have voted for Paul in the past and will do so again: Stafford County’s AAA bond rating; Germanna Community College in Stafford; the HOT lanes extension to Fredericksburg; VRE ridership and on-time performance increases; the Courthouse Road interchange; Stafford Hospital; lowering property taxes, repeal of the jobs-crushing BPOL tax; Stafford leading the commonwealth in job, wage and business growth for 10 years.
Look at that list of contributions! That’s action. And that’s what we need.
Jeffrey M. Dunn
Stafford
