Milde mailings

are motivation to vote for Democrat

I would like to thank Paul Milde, the Republican Party of Virginia, and the NRA for their recent mailings that labeled Joshua Cole “a nut” and seriously misrepresented his position on several key issues.

You have motivated me to re-double my efforts to secure the election for Mr. Cole, a candidate who has the welfare of all 28th District citizens at heart.

See you at the polls.

Ginny Christina

Stafford

