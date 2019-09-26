Milde’s history should not be Stafford’s future
We congratulate and offer deep thanks to The Free Lance–Star for hosting the Cole/Milde debate. Residents are eager to be well-informed voters, evidenced by the packed room.
Paul Milde, who served 12 years on the Stafford Board of Supervisors, stated he was for “increased funding for education and improving the quality of life.”
If we are mindful of history, his method of achieving this goal was through controlling the fiduciary authority of the Stafford School Board through categorical funding, which at the time caused the school district to suffer a significant shortfall.
School district funding and appropriations can be difficult to understand for many. We pay federal, state and local taxes with the hope our elected leaders will act prudently in our interest to fairly and properly fund our schools, as each state constitution guarantees a free public education for all children.
We must use all levels of government to fairly fund schools. Categorical funding lacks equal distribution on funding from the state and federal governments, forcing the budget to fall heavily on the local taxpayer.
It appears Milde’s history of 12 years of service was based on the philosophy of “less government.” As a past 12-year elected member of a local board, he failed to partner/build a coalition at the federal level, helping Stafford County leverage federal dollars for schools that would ease the burden of funding at the local level.
Joshua Cole presented a fresh, spirited, dynamic approach to public service during the debate.
Will the ethic of “less government” overshadow our area again if we are not “Milde Mindful?” What will be the quality of our lives then?
Paulette Johnson
Stafford
