Milde’s record argues for higher office
I am happy to give my support to Paul Milde in his quest to represent the 28th District of the Virginia House of Delegates. I know of no one better qualified to represent our area.
Paul is a strong leader who will work as hard as they come for our best interests in Richmond. He has demonstrated so many times that he can get results.
As a member and as chairman of the Stafford Board of Supervisors, he received well-deserved credit for major Stafford County accomplishments, such as saving Crow’s Nest from development along with thousands of additional acres all over the county.
Paul Milde is fiscally responsible. That is reflected in the county’s AAA bond ratings, which was no small feat to obtain. He also helped in recruiting Germanna Community College and Stafford Hospital to the county. And under his leadership, Stafford led the commonwealth in job, wage and new business growth.
I could go on, but clearly we will be in good hands with Paul’s representation in the General Assembly, just as county residents were with his service on the Stafford Board of Supervisors.
Berkley M. Mitchell
Fredericksburg
