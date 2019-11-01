Milde’s solid record proves his merit
With all the craziness going on in our government these days, we need a person with a solid leadership record as our delegate.
Paul Milde showed that for 12 years while serving on the Stafford Board of Supervisors for the Aquia District. Members had enough confidence in his leadership abilities to elect him as chairman.
He served on the boards of the regional landfill and Virginia Railway Express, is a member of the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce, NRA, and Lions and Rotary clubs, and attends Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church.
He is a successful businessman, has his own business in Stafford, and is an amazing fundraiser, which has and will help with our transportation problems. He worked to eliminate Stafford’s Business Professional and Occupational License Tax and boat, airplane, tools and machinery taxes, and is committed to holding tax rates low.
He is smart, charismatic, hardworking and always active, yet he found time to listen and respond to his constituents. When they were disturbed about housing overtaking land in his district, he pursued preserving some of its most valuable areas. With his efforts, more than 10,000 acres are now in land conservation.
Paul was raised in Occoquan, and has been a Stafford resident for 32 years. His heart is with Virginia. He cares about people, and he will represent us well.
On Nov. 5th, mark your ballot for Republican Paul Milde to fill the 28th District seat in the House of Delegates.
Lorita Shelton
Brooke
