Milde will focus on our transportation problems
As a long-time resident of Stafford County, transportation is one of my greatest concerns. I know from experience that Paul Milde shares my concern.
During his 12 years on the Stafford Board of Supervisors, Paul focused on tackling many of our traffic and congestion headaches. His efforts delivered successes like the Falmouth intersection and the I–95 interchange at Courthouse Road.
Paul Milde has never been one to rest on his laurels. As delegate, he will continue to focus on our transportation problems.
For example, the estimated time to repair the Chatham Bridge is a year and a half. The Pentagon was built in less than a year! Why should the people of Stafford and Fredericksburg be severely inconvenienced for 18 months? Paul Milde will carry our voice to Richmond and VDOT, working to make the closure time more realistic.
To ensure that we have a representative in Richmond who will listen to our local needs, I am supporting Paul Milde.
Cessie Howell
Falmouth
