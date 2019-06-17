Milde won because Thomas betrayed voters
Much to my surprise, Paul Milde was able to eke out a victory in last week’s primary election even though he was challenging a popular incumbent and was outspent.
The race was a dirty one, with Milde slamming Del. Bob Thomas on his record on gun rights and Obamacare, while Thomas shot back about Milde’s criminal record and bragged about his wide array of endorsements.
But the fact of the matter is that Thomas lost because he turned into a liberal Republican, and because he had broken the trust of voters in the 28th District. Thomas’ voting record on abortion, guns and taxes overwhelmed the Milde campaign with ammunition, while also earning him the “Most Liberal Republican” award from the American Conservative Union.
But the most important thing for me ( which sealed the deal on me being a Milde supporter) was Thomas voting for the Obamacare expansion. When Thomas won in 2017, he won on a mandate to oppose the Medicaid expansion. But just a few weeks later, he betrayed his supporters.
After showing himself as a liberal who doesn’t keep his promises, why wouldn’t the people of the 28th District back a successful, conservative and local politician to replace him?
John Hatzis
Stafford