Military deployed against citizens many times
Once protesters resorted to orchestrated violence where civilians and police were killed, individuals beaten and property burned and destroyed, the demonstrations became violent riots, and it was no longer about the homicide of Mr. Floyd.
The police were frequently outnumbered and had limited resources. Without aggressive action by mayors and governors, it was obviously time to deploy federal forces to restore order.
However, most state and municipal administrators resisted that idea and preferred to appease the rioters instead. Extremist elements were encouraged, and the rioting continued.
Marines have a profound respect and affection for our senior officers, particularly if they are true warriors. Two retired gunfighters recently blasted the commander-in-chief for feckless leadership and unconstitutional actions by “militarizing Washington, D.C.”
Contrary to their condemnation, the military has been reluctantly used many times to quell civilian riots and to provide security for important installations, including the forceful and bloody disbursement of 20,000 former WWI soldiers (called Bonus Marchers) from their makeshift camps in the nation’s capital in 1932, to the desegregation of Southern schools and universities, to civil rights marches, to the nationwide riots after Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination, which saw D.C. flooded with 13,000 regular troops, including the Marines.
Throw in Hurricane Hugo, Rodney King and more recently, post-9/11 airport security, and you get the picture.
All past and present measures required presidential authority, so President Trump did not set any precedents in doing so. I hate to say it, but it’s all about destroying Trump.
Bob Taubert
Spotsylvania
This letter distorts the facts of the protests in order to justify Trump's wrongdoing. Using troops against the bonus marchers in 1932 was hardly one of our military's finer moments, although its defense of integration of the schools certainly was. Trump just wants to show his contempt for citizens' rights.
