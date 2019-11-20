Misleading headline on impeachment inquiry
A new and better headline for the Nov. 14 article [“New testimony against Trump in public hearings”] could have been: “Dems’ Schiff runs aground.”
Neither of the witnesses had first-hand knowledge of anything pertaining to the inquisition. They expressed personal opinions, third- person hearsay, and speculation about what the president may have been thinking. Subsequent sensational soundbites, taken out of context by political hacks, have been misleading.
Based on their testimony, the witnesses affirmed there is no basis for the impeachment inquiry. We cannot bet America’s future on this second politically inspired gross waste of time and money.
All Americans need to know that truth is being eroded, justice is rooted in political folly, and America’s moral compass is being deflected.
Bill Halpin
Locust Grove
