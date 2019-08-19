More financial accountability
is needed in Spotsylvania
As a longterm Spotsylvania taxpayer, it is repugnant to read about spending our hard-earned tax dollars on multi-million dollar synthetic turf football fields at our five high schools.
Unbelievable!
I recall reading a story in the FLS earlier this year about a teacher in Spotsylvania County who was working four jobs just to make ends meet. How do you explain to her and all the other teachers why we can’t afford to pay them a decent salary, but can waste millions on fraud and football fields?
Unimaginable!
How about those parents who are asked to cough up cash for their student’s activities every time they turn around? Sickening, when considering the waste which seems to be taken for granted within the school administration. They cry for more cash every single year and then don’t seem to care about how they spend it on meaningless projects.
A great deal more accountability is needed at all levels. It is going to be really difficult to write that check to Spotsylvania next time—when I know that millions of dollars are being wasted on things we don’t really need or are being wired away to phantom entities without confirmation of their identity.
I think some house cleaning is in order. Vote with knowledge of the facts!
Michael Blake Goodin
Spotsylvania