More legislation won’t stop gun violence in Virginia
In a recent letter to the editor, the writer seems to think that lawmakers in Richmond can legislate Virginia out of gun violence.
I would like to remind the writer that many more people died from drug overdoses last year and so far this year than have died as the result of gun violence, and Virginia has some of the most restrictive drug laws in the country. How are the drug laws working out for us?
You can’t legislate less gun violence any more than you can stop people from dying from drug overdoses.
Chicago has some of the most restrictive gun laws in the nation, and yet they are or were the worst in the nation for gun violence/deaths. If someone wants to kill someone with a gun, they will find a gun no matter what laws you enact to try to prevent it. You could eliminate all guns from Virginia or the USA, and if someone wants to find a gun to kill someone with, they will be able to find one.
Pass all of the laws you want, but gangs will still commit gun violence and have guns to sell to anyone for the right price.
Thomas Chasen
Fredericksburg