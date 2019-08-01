More resistance needed in run-up to 2020
The shock that many of us felt in the first few months after the election of November 2016 has faded. Some of us have stepped back, retired to our bunkers, are weary or becoming numb to the continued assaults on our democracy from the man in the White House.
Some have never engaged at all. These people say they “aren’t political” or “don’t have time.”
Would they have stepped up during the antebellum era of slavery? Opposed Hitler and Mussolini during the 1930s and 1940s? No doubt! Those were dark times. Good people had to take a stand. They would have helped the slaves, opposed the Nazis, been on the right side of history.
But this is a dark time too. Who is standing up? There is still energy and will to oppose the current administration that scoffs at climate change, cages little children, defends white supremacists, and demeans the media (and the First Amendment) with the phrase “fake news.”
But we need an infusion of energy to keep going until November 2020.
I was at a vigil recently where I heard inspiring words from Jess Foster (running for delegate in the 88th District) and Josh Cole (running for delegate in the 28th District). Ordinary citizens spoke up, too.
An 80-year-old man, an activist since the 1960s, urged us to keep resisting. A teacher with a newborn snuggled to her chest is planning a demonstration at the Capitol to highlight the refugee crisis.
There is still hope, and there is still a resistance, but we need more voices. We need more synergy, more doors knocked on and postcards written to encourage voters.
When we look back at 2019–2020, will you be able to say you did your part? I hope I can.
Mary Becelia
Stafford