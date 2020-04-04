Tips to stay healthy during COVID-19
Everywhere you see reminders about keeping your distance, washing your hands and not touching your face. There are two other easy, inexpensive, common-sense behaviors that can also help:
1. Whether you are sick or well, do not touch anything out in the public sphere that you can avoid touching. Cross-contamination spreads germs like wildfire.
Be creative with how you interact with objects in public, and wash your hands (preferably with liquid soap pumped out with your forearm) immediately upon arriving at home.
2. Do not reuse a contaminated toothbrush, especially if you have had any kind of respiratory or intestinal illness. Have a good supply of toothbrushes and put each one through the dishwasher after each use, which is hot enough to sanitize it.
Use a freshly sanitized toothbrush every time you brush, especially if you are recovering from an illness. Using the same unclean toothbrush reintroduces the germs right back into your mouth and can delay your recovery.
Your mouth is the gateway to the rest of your body—the cleaner it is, the better your general health. Stay well!
Theresa Y. Crawley, DDS
Fredericksburg
