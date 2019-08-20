More transparency
is needed from McLaughlin, too
“Where did it go?”
I couldn’t agree more with Spotsylvania Supervisor Tim McLaughlin’s oped questioning “Where did $600K of county tax money go?” referring to the $600K partial payment made to procure a new turf field for Courtland High School.
The lack of supervision, oversight and fiduciary responsibility exercised by the School Board and the superintendent is indeed troubling. I hope that both the School Board and the Board of Supervisors will do everything possible to remedy this situation ASAP and that the details of the investigation and resulting changes are provided to the public. Transparency and accountability are clearly needed in response to this fiasco.
Furthermore, the accompanying editorial discussing the unwise decision by Spotsylvania County (and other counties) in approving industrial-sized solar facilities reminds us of the real lack of fiscal responsibility by the Board of Supervisors.
Just four months ago, McLaughlin and four other supervisors (Gary Skinner, Greg Benton, Chris Yakabouski and Kevin Marshall) voted to approve a massive solar industrial facility in the county. Most shocking were the series of votes that these five supervisors cast on April 9 which had just one purpose: to save sPower tens of millions of dollars.
These votes intentionally removed numerous protections that the Planning Commission established to protect the public health, safety, welfare and the environment.
For example, McLaughlin and his cohorts transferred over $36 million in liability from sPower to Spotsylvania taxpayers by decimating the decommissioning bond requirements. These votes expose McLaughlin’s hypocrisy on fiscal responsibility.
When repeatedly asked about what the county received in exchange for this secret backroom deal, there was nothing but silence from McLaughlin and his cohorts.
I agree with McLaughlin that transparency and accountability are desperately needed.
OK, Tim, where did it go?
Sean Fogarty
Spotsylvania