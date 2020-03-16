Most Canadians unhappy with single-payer
I was stunned by Dr. Jay Brock’s recent article that equates monetary waste in the U.S. health care system with Canadians’ support of their system.
As a Canadian/U.S. citizen who recently retired to Fredericksburg after spending almost 30 years in Canada, I can say from firsthand knowledge that the great majority of Canadians are not happy with their healthcare system.
There are advantages to a single-payer system; however, there is also a cost. People often refer to the Canadian system as free, but nothing could be further from the truth.
How Dr. Brock feels a similar system here will not result in any “out-of- pocket” costs is beyond me. Their programs are paid for by much higher taxes on everything. Ontario has a sales tax of 8 percent along with a federal goods and services tax of 5 percent.
Gasoline in Canada has a tax of almost a dollar a gallon plus sales tax. There is no deduction for mortgage interest which can be substantial in this country, and things like a case of Canadian beer is twice as expensive in Toronto as it is in Buffalo, N.Y. This is only part of the way Canada funds its universal health care system.
Since there is also a chronic shortage of doctors, in large part due to what the government pays them for their services, wait times for procedures like hip and knee replacements are excessive, as are the months it can take to get a CAT scan or MRI to confirm that you require such replacements. This wait is often offset by making use of the many facilities that operate across the border in New York State to serve Canadians who can afford to pay for these tests and bring them back to their family doctor.
The U.S. needs to provide alternatives to the way its health care system operates, and there are some reasonable programs on the table now in the upcoming elections. We need to proceed with caution.
Gilbert Carlson
Falmouth
