Mueller report shows collusion of Democrats
So let me see if I’m understanding this: President Trump and his team were falsely accused of colluding with Russia in fixing the 2016 election to ensure he won. After 22 months of investigation, the Mueller report found no wrongdoing and no collusion to rig the election.
And not enough evidence to charge obstruction, a no-brainer if there was no crime committed.
And the entire investigation was based on a file compiled by a retired British spy who was hired by the never-Trumpers and the Hillary Clinton campaign to get dirty info on Trump from Russia so that it could be used to smear Trump.
Looks to me that Hillary and these never-Trumpers should be at fault for colluding with foreign agents to influence the 2016 election. Right?
So now I understand why the Democrats are in complete denial and consumed with hate and a far-fetched conspiracy that they created to cover up their own wrongdoings and crimes.
My, my, my, what a web they have weaved. Let the investigation begin so the American people can see the real truth and the criminals involved.
William Taylor
King George