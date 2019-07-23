MWH sure doesn’t behave like it’s a not-for-profit
I have read with interest the recent articles regarding the lack of empathy shown by Mary Washington Healthcare, a not-for-profit organization, to their patients/clients.
Two years ago, my daughter awoke with a terrible headache. My wife and I took her to her primary physician. She told us to go across the street immediately to MWH for three tests. She feared that our child had a brain tumor.
The attending physician performed two of the tests and released her, saying that the third test was not necessary.
One hour later, at home, we received a call from MWH telling us that our daughter’s physician was mad as hell, and insisted on the third test. We returned for the third test.
A month later, we received a bill for a second admittance to MWH for a second $323. I called repeatedly, and the persons answering the phone were rude and insisted that it was their right to charge us twice. On visiting their collection office, where I saw that they have a bullet-proof window, they were most unhelpful. This from a not-for-profit?
I refused to pay. MWH hired a collection agency to collect this second charge.
I took MWH to small claims court. They hired a powerful law firm, Hancock, Daniel & Johnson P.C., out of Fairfax County to defend their double billing. The cost to MWH, at $400 an hour, was at least $5,000 for a $323 double charge.
MWH’s CEO, Dr. Michael McDermott, made $1,300,000 last year, and is renovating a multimillion-dollar home in downtown Fredericksburg. This from a not-for-profit.
My question: How many other community residents are they treating like this?
Bob Coffin
Spotsylvania