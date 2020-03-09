MWH staff treated dying wife with loving care

My wife, Frances Harrell Hicks, passed away on Feb. 14. She was a patient at Mary Washington Hospital for 21 days. She commented almost every day about the excellent care she was receiving from all the staff on 4th floor North.

She wanted me to thank all the doctors, nurses, aides, assistants, maintenance personnel and hospice staff for their professionalism, competence and kindness while attending to her every need.

I and my family share in that appreciation, and extend our heartfelt gratitude for all your assistance and compassion.

Andy Hicks

Stafford

