My neighborhood is not a war zone
As I read here in bed near Spotsylvania, long after dark and near 8:30 p.m., I hear a neighbor getting his jollies shooting a multi-fire weapon. This is not the first time. Every time increases my desire for reasonable gun reform in Virginia.
Where does the Second Amendment say that you have the right to shoot your guns off in my neighborhood?
Keep your beloved guns in your home. Fondle them if you must. Take them out to a shooting range when you need to feel powerful! Do not shoot them in my neighborhood near my house or grandkids!
And as for blowing up tannerite, there is no Second Amendment right to shake my house with your explosives. Maybe you can find an explosives range somewhere to get your jollies with an explosion, but please keep them out of my neighborhood .
David Henry
Spotsylvania
