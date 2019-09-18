My Spotsylvania cell service is terrible
I just purchased an iPhone 8 from the Apple Store in Richmond. I traded in an iPhone 5s in hopes that newer technology would increase my chances of making and receiving phone calls, particularly at my home.
Sadly, that is not the case.
I’ve lived in the Wilderness area of the county for 16 years. No matter what wireless carrier I have tried, it never works.
I am paying Verizon every month for a landline telephone along with my Verizon cellphone service. I do not know how many other residents in this area experience the same problem, but it is a shame.
They have put men on the moon, have an International Space Station, and a vehicle roaming around on Mars, all of which communicate with Earth, yet I still cannot get a reliable cellphone signal in Spotsylvania.
Stewart Hannah
Spotsylvania
