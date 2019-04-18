My Stafford teachers aren’t paid enough
As a high school student, many of the adults I come in contact with are teachers. They have not only taught me lessons that benefit me in the classroom, but also valuable life lessons that I will always cherish and take with me wherever I go.
The truth is that they’re not getting paid enough for what they do and how much they impact students like me. This same concept goes for nurses, bus drivers, special education teachers, and all the hard workers who are shaping tomorrow’s adults in Stafford County.
The truth is that they have one of the most important jobs as they educate the next generation of Americans who will eventually become our doctors, lawyers, teachers, firefighters, and you name it. It only seems fair to reward their hard work with a decent salary that allows them to spend more time doing what they love, rather than working a second job to make ends meet.
Stafford, one of the more affluent counties in the region, should not be paying their teachers 12 percent less than the national average, with an average salary of $42,000.
I’m graduating in less than six months, but I sincerely hope that my two younger siblings have access to the same incredible experiences and mentorships I had with my favorite teachers. Having moved around from school to school, I’ve been able to observe all kinds of teachers (all wonderful), but my experience with the qualified instructors of Stafford has been the most phenomenal.
The idea that some of them will be compelled to move somewhere else with better pay saddens me greatly because we all love and appreciate their hard work here. To prevent this, we could prioritize education for once and pay teachers what they’ve rightfully earned.
Tiba Alshammari
Stafford