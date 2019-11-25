My wife received exceptional care

I would like to express my appreciation to Dr. Charles Maurer and his entire team at the Hematology-Oncology Associates of Fredericksburg for the professional way they cared for my wife during her ordeal with cancer.

They treated her with utmost professional care with a personal touch. Her port seemed to move and become elusive at times, making it difficult to access, but the ladies displayed great patience as they dealt with it.

My thanks to Dr. Maurer and his entire team.

Tom Howard

Spotsylvania

