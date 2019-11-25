My wife received exceptional care
I would like to express my appreciation to Dr. Charles Maurer and his entire team at the Hematology-Oncology Associates of Fredericksburg for the professional way they cared for my wife during her ordeal with cancer.
They treated her with utmost professional care with a personal touch. Her port seemed to move and become elusive at times, making it difficult to access, but the ladies displayed great patience as they dealt with it.
My thanks to Dr. Maurer and his entire team.
Tom Howard
Spotsylvania
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.