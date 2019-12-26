Name of cocktail is totally inappropriate

I would like to express my disgust by your choice to run an article in the Food section featuring a drink called “SouthSide Strangler” [“Signature cocktails make a party more fun,” Dec. 11]. Have we really sunken so low that it’s acceptable to celebrate a brutal rapist/murderer?

Even worse is the fact that Dan Newan mentions he once lived in the Richmond neighborhood where the crimes occurred.

Well, let us drink to the rape and murder of our neighbors, Dan. What’s next, an Auschwitz appletini or a Malvo muddle?

Come on, FLS, is there anyone editing your paper any more? If any one reads this and does not want to lose a reader, please forward who I can contact at the St. Louis Post to express my anger.

The family of the five women he tortured and killed are probably still alive. How do you think they will feel if they see this article?

Lynne Clemo

Fredericksburg

