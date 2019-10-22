Nation needs a Convention of States
For decades, politicians on both sides of the political aisle have planted their roots in the Washington swamp and have carelessly flushed our tax dollars down the drain.
As a 20-year-old college student, I watch as our national debt continues to climb above $22 trillion and as future generations of Americans are left to climb out of a financial hole that will cause the U.S. economy to inevitably collapse.
It’s time to put the federal government in check, and luckily, the Founding Fathers left us the perfect tool to do so.
In Article V of the U.S. Constitution, there is a process known as a Convention of States, where two-thirds of state legislatures must pass a resolution calling for a convention where all 50 states come together to propose amendments to the Constitution. Any amendment proposed at the convention must be passed by three-fourths of state legislatures in order to become part of the Constitution.
An organization, fittingly titled “Convention of States,” is a grassroots movement across the country in which citizens pressure their state legislatures to pass such a a resolution calling for a convention. Some of the amendments they advocate for include term limits on members of Congress, balancing the federal budget and limiting federal overreach. Currently, 15 states have passed resolutions calling for a convention.
Securing the future of this country is not a left or right issue, it’s an American issue. I encourage all Virginians to contact their state delegate and senator to advocate for a Convention of States. Our future depends on it. To learn more, visit conventionofstates.com.
Shawn Fleetwood
Stafford
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.