Nationals is a great name for local team

On the topic of the Fredericksburg baseball team’s name selection, I would like to convey to the team owners and staff who chose the “Nationals” that I support your decision.

I have followed this process closely since its inception, and saw the many nominations posted online. I saw that Nationals was a very popular choice, and I can understand why you felt comfortable that this was the most appropriate choice of the available alternatives.

I also think you hit a home run on the branding and logos that were recently revealed, particularly the rendition of our iconic river and bridge.

Tradition and history run deep here, and your homage to those who have come before, and to our nation, is much appreciated.

Go Fred Nats! Play ball!

Kevin Brown

Founder’s Club Member #4

Fredericksburg

