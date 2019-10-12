Nationals is a great name for local team
On the topic of the Fredericksburg baseball team’s name selection, I would like to convey to the team owners and staff who chose the “Nationals” that I support your decision.
I have followed this process closely since its inception, and saw the many nominations posted online. I saw that Nationals was a very popular choice, and I can understand why you felt comfortable that this was the most appropriate choice of the available alternatives.
I also think you hit a home run on the branding and logos that were recently revealed, particularly the rendition of our iconic river and bridge.
Tradition and history run deep here, and your homage to those who have come before, and to our nation, is much appreciated.
Go Fred Nats! Play ball!
Kevin Brown
Founder’s Club Member #4
Fredericksburg
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.